Amazon blocks sellers from using FedEx for Prime shipments

FILE PHOTO: The front desk of the Amazon office is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York, New York, U.S., May 1, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) said on Monday it is blocking third-party sellers from using FedEx Corp’s (FDX.N) ground network to deliver its Prime shipments.

Sellers can, however, continue to use FedEx’s plane-based services to fulfill Prime shipments, according to Amazon.

This comes after Amazon ended its partnership with FedEx for both its ground and plane-based express services this year in a move to build its own delivery network.

This is likely to affect only a small number of sellers but “limits the options for those small businesses on some of the highest demand shipping days in history”, a FedEx representative said.

The ban on FedEx's ground delivery services, set to start this week, is due to a decline in performance in shipments during the holiday season, the Wall Street Journal reported here earlier in the day.