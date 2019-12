FILE PHOTO: The front desk of the Amazon office is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York, New York, U.S., May 1, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) is blocking third-party sellers from using FedEx Corp’s (FDX.N) network for delivery of its Prime shipments, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing a company email.

The ban on FedEx's ground delivery services, set to start this week, is due to a decline in performance, the Journal reported here

Amazon and FedEx did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.