Amazon vows to meet goals of Paris climate agreement by 2040

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves, France, September 18, 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc is due to sign a pledge to meet the goals of the Paris Climate agreement by 2040 and be net carbon neutral, 10 years ahead of schedule, Chief Executive Jeff Bezos said on Thursday.

Bezos is announcing a number of actions at a press conference in Washington, including a pledge to be net carbon neutral by 2040. The Trump administration said in June 2017 it was withdrawing from the Paris climate accord.

Bezos said Amazon was placing an order to buy 100,000 electric delivery vehicles from Rivian Automotive LLC and to use 100% renewable energy by 2030, up from 40% today. Amazon and Ford Motor Co are among the investors in the EV startup. Amazon will also invest $100 million to restore forests and wetlands.