Amazon names Sony executive to lead entertainment unit

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc on Monday tapped Sony Corp executive Mike Hopkins to lead its Prime video platform as well as its movie and television studios.

Hopkins, currently chairman of Sony Pictures Television, will leave the company to join Amazon as a senior vice president later this month, Sony Pictures Entertainment Chief Executive Officer Tony Vinciquerra said in a note to staff.

Hopkins’ appointment comes as Jeff Blackburn, a company veteran who oversees business development and digital entertainment including Prime, takes a sabbatical this year to spend more time with his family.

Sony will be realigning the leadership structure and senior executives Keith LeGoy and Jeff Frost will oversee the operations after Hopkins’ departure, the company said.

Hopkins, who previously headed streaming platform Hulu, will report to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

Amazon did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.