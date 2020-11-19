Amazon France CEO: We have decided to delay Black Friday operations to Dec. 4

FILE PHOTO: Amazon France Director Frederic Duval speaks at the Amazon factory in Boves, near Amiens, France, October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Yoan Valat/Pool

PARIS (Reuters) - The head of Amazon France said on Thursday his group had decided to postpone its “Black Friday” discount shopping sales to Dec.4.

“Today we have decided to delay the date of Black Friday if this can help shopkeepers reopen before Dec.1. This year the Black Friday will take place on Dec. 4,” Frederic Duval told TF1 television.

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire had called on supermarkets and online retailers on Wednesday to postpone Black Friday, which runs from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, as shops selling non-essential goods would have to remain closed during the country’s lockdown that is expected to last until Dec. 1 at least.