Amazon France CEO: French lockdown boosted sales

PARIS (Reuters) - Online retail giant Amazon, which has been operating during the French lockdown, has seen a boost in activity in the range of 40-50%, the head of Amazon France said on Wednesday.
“Business increased with the lockdown. According to the FEVAD (the French online retail federation) activity rose 40-50%, this is more or less what we are seeing,” Frederic Duval told France Inter radio.
Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, editing by Louise Heavens
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.