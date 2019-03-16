Business News
March 16, 2019 / 11:36 PM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Amazon's second headquarters clears key Virginia funding vote

1 Min Read

People move about in front of the rostrum before a news conference about the announcement that Crystal City has been selected as home to Amazon's new headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A financial package worth an estimated $51 million for Amazon.com Inc’s second headquarters in northern Virginia was approved by the Arlington County Board on Saturday, helping the company clear a key hurdle amid protests.

Amazon in November picked National Landing, a site jointly owned by Arlington County and the City of Alexandria, just outside Washington, along with New York City for its so-called HQ2 or second headquarters.

The company has since scrapped its plans to build its headquarters in New York.

Reporting by Nandita Bose in Washington; Editing by Daniel Wallis

