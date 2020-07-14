Amazon tests primary healthcare program for employees

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) said on Tuesday it launched a pilot healthcare program for its employees and their families to provide primary services such as vaccination and physical therapy.
The move comes at a time when the world’s largest online retailer has been facing intense scrutiny from U.S. lawmakers and unions over its limited measures to protect staff from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Under the program, a partnership with national medical group Crossover Health, 20 health centers would be built over the next few months across five cities near the e-commerce giant’s fulfillment centers.
The first center will be located in Las Colinas, Texas.
