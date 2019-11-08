Business News
November 8, 2019 / 10:54 PM / Updated an hour ago

Amazon long-time executive Steve Kessel to step down

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves, France, November 5, 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

(Reuters) - E-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc’s (AMZN.O) long-serving executive Steve Kessel will leave the company after 20 years, a company spokesperson told Reuters on Friday.

Kessel, a senior vice president who has worked on Amazon’s “Kindle” and brick-and-mortar store “Amazon Go”, said he would be focusing on community service and not-for-profit work.

Beginning January, Dave Clark who is responsible for the company’s global supply chain and logistics operation will assume Kessel’s roles.

Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru

