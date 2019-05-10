Amazon in talks with workers in Poland as another strike looms

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves, France, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

WARSAW (Reuters) - Amazon said on Friday it was in talks with employees in Poland after unions threatened strike action, seeking higher pay in distribution centers.

The move follow strikes earlier this year in Spain and Germany, where workers demanded higher pay and better working conditions.

“We continue to run our business as usual, while focusing on direct dialogue with our employees, which is the most effective way to quickly respond to their needs,” Amazon said in a statement sent to Reuters via e-mail.

On Thursday unions in Poland demanded Amazon nearly double its employees’ pay, which stands at around 17.5-19.5 zlotys ($4.58-$5.10) per hour for a low-level position depending on the region, and improve working conditions.

“Amazon has not yet addressed our demands,” Maria Malinowska of the Worker’s Initiative union said on Friday.

Amazon currently employs 14,000 workers in Poland, of whom around 1,000 are members of trade unions.