FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen on the door of an Amazon Books retail store in New York City, U.S., February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

BERLIN (Reuters) - German carmaker Volkswagen and Amazon.com Inc have agreed on a strategic partnership to create a kind of “industry cloud”, for which details will soon be announced, Germany’s Sueddeutsche newspaper reported on Wednesday.

It cited unnamed sources at Volkswagen as saying Amazon would play a key role in helping the carmaker improve the productivity of its factories.