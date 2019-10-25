Ambev sees Brazil slowing third-quarter sales while costs jump; shares dive over 6%

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian brewer Ambev SA (ABEV3.SA) reported a 9.7% fall in third-quarter net profit on Friday hurt by a jump in costs and slowed volume growth in its home market, which drove its shares sharply down on Friday.

The AmBev (Companhia de Bebidas das Americas) logo is pictured in their unit in Fortaleza, Brazil January 10, 2019. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

The maker of Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois reported net income of 2.604 billion reais ($644.51 million) versus the 2.537 billion reais expected by analysts, Refinitiv data showed.

Ambev' shares were trading 6.15% down at 18.01 reais, posting the worst performance in the Brazilian main stock index .BVSP, which was up 0.27%.

Quarterly revenue rose 8.1% to 11.96 billion reais but volume growth edged up just 0.8% to 37.8 million hectoliters, the unit of Anheuser Busch InBev (ABI.BR) said.

Its total cost of goods sold jumped 19.8% from a year earlier to 5.23 billion reais reflecting inflation in Argentina, currency exchange effects and higher commodities prices.

In Brazil, where its brands include Skol and Brahma, beer sales by volume fell by almost 3%, hurt by its price hikes and discounts offered by its competitors amid challenging economic conditions.

Brazil is AB InBev’s second largest market behind the United States.

“Challenges faced in the third-quarter, some of which still continue in the fourth-quarter, might inhibit our ability to accelerate EBITDA growth in Brazil this year,” Ambev said in a securities filing on Friday.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) fell 4% to 4.41 billion reais in the third quarter to September 30 compared to a consensus estimate of 4.863 billion reais compiled by Refinitiv.

Analysts at BTG Pactual considered the company’s third-quarter results weak, highlighting beer volumes in Brazil came below their expectations.

“We continue to be skeptical about Ambev’s capacity to resume price hikes without sacrificing volumes,” they wrote in a note to clients, adding a neutral recommendation on shares.

Ambev, in which AB InBev holds a 61.9% stake, operates in 16 countries in the Americas, including Argentina and Canada.

On Wednesday, rival brewer Heineken also reported a slight decline in beer sales in Brazil, where it became the second largest player in 2017 after buying the loss-making operations there of Japan’s Kirin (2503.T).