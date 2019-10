The AmBev (Companhia de Bebidas das Americas) logo is pictured in their unit in Fortaleza, Brazil January 10, 2019. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian beverages firm Ambev SA (ABEV3.SA) on Friday posted a 9.7% fall in third-quarter net profit, as sales volumes were stagnant overall while costs of goods sold and general expenses rose.

The Latin American unit of Anheuser Busch InBev (ABI.BR) reported net income of 2.604 billion reais ($644.51 million), versus a consensus estimate of 2.537 billion reais compiled by Refinitiv.