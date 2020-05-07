Brazil's Ambev posts 56% plunge in profit, hit by coronavirus

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian beverages firm Ambev SA (ABEV3.SA) on Thursday posted a 55.9% year-on-year plunge in first-quarter net profit, lagging far behind analysts’ estimates, as the coronavirus outbreak hit sales volumes and financial expenses more than doubled.

The Latin American and Canadian unit of Anheuser Busch InBev (ABI.BR) said net income reached 1.211 billion reais ($211.94 million), well below a consensus estimate of 2.503 billion reais ($438 million) compiled by Refinitiv.

The pandemic began to affect its operations in March, as governments restricted people’s movement and shut down businesses, hurting the distribution of products, including alcoholic beverages in countries like Bolivia and Panama.

“The total impact of COVID-19 in our future results remain fairly uncertain, but we expect the second-quarter to be materially worse than the first-quarter,” Ambev said in a securities filing on Thursday, citing a 27% decline in April volumes. COVID-19 is the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

In the first quarter, sales volumes fell 5.6% year-on-year, mostly driven by a 9.1% drop in Brazil, its largest market, as well as in Central America and the Caribbean. Cost of goods sold, in turn, grew by 10.5%.

The maker of Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois reported a net revenue of 12.6 billion reais, 0.3% lower than a year ago. Total operating expenses climbed 10.4% with inflation pressure in Argentina and higher Carnival festival-related sales and marketing spending in Brazil.

Financial expenses more than doubled to 1.54 billion reais in the quarter ended on March 31.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) declined 17.3% from a year earlier to 4.23 billion reais, above a Refinitiv forecast of 3.3 billion reais.

Ambev, the largest brewer in Latin America and in which AB InBev holds a 61.9% stake, operates in 16 countries, including Argentina and Canada.

Ambev’s shares traded on the Sao Paulo stock exchange have fallen almost 37% so far this year.