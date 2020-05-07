Brazil's Ambev posts 56% plunge profit hit by COVID-19, eyes worsening results ahead

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian beverages firm Ambev SA (ABEV3.SA) on Thursday posted a 56% year-on-year plunge in first-quarter net profit, lagging far behind analysts’ estimates, as the coronavirus outbreak hit sales volumes and financial expenses more than doubled.

The Latin American and Canadian unit of Anheuser Busch InBev (ABI.BR) said net income reached 1.21 billion reais ($211.9 million), well below a consensus estimate of 2.5 billion reais ($438 million) compiled by Refinitiv.

The pandemic began to affect its operations in March as governments restricted movement and shut down businesses, hurting the distribution of products, including alcoholic beverages in countries like Bolivia and Panama.

“The total impact of COVID-19 in our future results remains fairly uncertain, but we expect the second-quarter to be materially worse than the first-quarter,” Ambev said in a securities filing on Thursday. COVID-19 is the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The largest brewer in Latin America saw sales volumes dip 27% in April, surpassing a 5.6% drop reported in the first quarter, mostly driven by Brazil, its largest market, as well as Central America and the Caribbean region.

Beer volumes in Brazil fell 11.5% between January and March, as consumer confidence further deteriorated amid the outbreak, offsetting a Carnival sales boost.

Shares in Ambev were trading up 2.7% at 12.15 reais, recovering strongly from an early fall of 1.7% and outperforming Brazil's benchmark index Ibovespa .BVSP, which was up 0.8%.

“Our sense is that the performance in Brazil beer could have been even worse, with some two-thirds of consumption still on-premise,” analysts Thiago Duarte and Henrique Brustolin at Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual wrote in a report.

They plan to update estimates for Ambev results, and added that a severe round of earnings downgrades is likely.

The maker of Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois reported a net revenue of 12.6 billion reais in the quarter to March 31, 0.3% lower than a year ago, after a 10.5% rise in the cost of goods sold.

Total operating costs climbed 10.4% with inflation pressure in Argentina and higher Carnival festival-related sales and marketing spending in Brazil. Financial expenses more than doubled to 1.54 billion reais.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) declined 17.3% from a year earlier to 4.23 billion reais, above a Refinitiv forecast of 3.3 billion reais.

Ambev, in which AB InBev holds a 61.9% stake, operates in 16 countries, including Argentina and Canada.