Novartis buys Amblyotech to develop tech products for lazy eye

FILE PHOTO: The company's logo is seen at the new cell and gene therapy factory of Swiss drugmaker Novartis in Stein, Switzerland, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

ZURICH (Reuters) - Novartis (NOVN.S) has bought U.S. software start-up Amblyotech, to develop digital technology to treat children and adults with lazy eye, the Swiss drugmaker said on Monday.

Novartis said it would work with Ubisoft (UBIP.PA) and McGill University to treat the condition, also known as amblyopia, which can lead to vision loss and affects roughly 3% of the world’s population.

Amblyotech uses active gaming and passive video technology with 3-D glasses, training the eyes to work together to view an image in full. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.