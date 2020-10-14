AMC may need to raise additional capital through equity: CEO

FILE PHOTO: 2019 American Cinematheque Award - Presentation - Beverly Hills, California, U.S., November 8, 2019 - President/CEO, AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. and AMC Entertainment Inc., Adam Aron, accepts the 5th annual Sid Grauman Award on behalf of AMC Theaters. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

(Reuters) - AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC.N may need to raise additional capital as an option, either entirely or mostly through equity, the CEO of the cinema operator, Adam Aron, told Reuters late on Tuesday.

There was no further contingency planning underway beyond raising additional capital, Aron said.

He also denied an earlier Bloomberg article that said the company was considering a range of options, including a potential bankruptcy protection, calling the report “false”.