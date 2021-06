An AMC theatre is pictured in Times Square in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., June 2, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

(Reuters) - Theater chain operator AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc said on Thursday it may sell up to 12 million of its shares, following a steep rally in its stock.

Shares of AMC, one of the so-called “meme stocks,” were up 11.4% in premarket trading.