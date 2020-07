FILE PHOTO: Closed signs are seen on an AMC Theatre during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New York City, U.S., April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc said on Thursday it delayed the reopening of its movie theaters in the United States to mid to late August, in alignment with the new release dates of Disney’s “Mulan” and Christopher Nolan’s thriller, “Tenet”.

The company had earlier here delayed the reopening by two weeks to July 30.

