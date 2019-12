MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s Treasury has injected 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) into bad loan manager AMCO through a capital hike, increasing the firepower of the state-owned company to 1.8 billion euros, AMCO said on Friday.

AMCO, which is fully owned by the Treasury, completed the acquisition of a portfolio of soured loans with a gross book value of 2.8 billion euros from Italian lender Banca Carige (CRGI.MI).