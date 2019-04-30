AMD results beat estimates on data center, server growth

(Reuters) - U.S. chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices Inc beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue and profit on Tuesday, as the company sold more chips used in data centers and servers, sending its shares up 6 percent in after-hours trading.

The results underscored AMD’s success in bolstering its data center and server sales with new launches in the Ryzen and EPYC line of chips for desktops and servers.

In contrast, larger rival Intel Corp last week reported a drop in first-quarter data center sales as customers worked through stockpiles of chips bought last year against the backdrop of the U.S.-China trade war.

AMD also forecast second-quarter revenue of about $1.52 billion, plus or minus $50 million, in line with analysts expectations.

“AMD’s in-line results and guidance is very positive. Particularly compared with Intel’s poor guidance last week,” said Kevin Cassidy, an analyst with Stifel Nicolaus and Co.

“We think AMD is gaining market share in PC CPUs, GPUs and server CPUs.”

The results, which followed dour comments on the semiconductor downturn and weak China demand from several chipmakers, also boosted shares of rivals such as Nvidia Corp.

AMD’s first-quarter revenue fell 22.7 percent to $1.27 billion, but beat analysts’ average estimate of $1.26 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue at the company’s enterprise, embedded and semi-custom segment dropped 17 percent to $441 million, but beat analysts’ estimate of $410.2 million, according to FactSet.

Net income fell to $16 million, or $0.01 per share, in the three months ended March 30, from $81 million, or $0.08 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $0.06 per share, above Wall Street expectations of $0.05.

AMD’s gross margin also improved in the reported quarter to 41 percent as its datacenter GPU, Ryzen and Epyc processor sales ramped up during the quarter.

The company’s shares were up 5.6 percent at $29.18. They have gained about 50 percent this year through Tuesday’s close.