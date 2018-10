(Reuters) - Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices Inc’s (AMD.O) quarterly revenue rose 4 percent, helped by higher sales of its processors and graphics chips used in computers and data centers.

FILE PHOTO: Visitors look at motherboards being displayed at the AMD booth during the 2012 Computex exhibition at the TWTC Nangang exhibition hall in Taipei June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Yi-ting Chung/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD

AMD said on Wednesday net income climbed to $102 million or 9 cents per share in the third quarter ended Sept. 29, from $61 million or 6 cents per share a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $1.65 billion from $1.58 billion.