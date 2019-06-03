AMD, Samsung partner on mobile graphics tech

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its office building in Seoul, South Korea January 7, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

(Reuters) - Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices announced a multi-year partnership with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd for the development of mobile graphics techology based on its AMD Radeon graphics chips.

AMD will license its custom graphics intellectual property (IP) to Samsung for use in mobile devices, including smartphones, and other products while Samsung will pay AMD technology license fees and royalties.

Shares of AMD rose 4% in premarket trading.