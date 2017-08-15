FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
Amec Foster's proposed asset sale may help Wood Group deal approval: regulator
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Kim holds off on Guam; Seoul vows to prevent war
North Korea
Kim holds off on Guam; Seoul vows to prevent war
Abe sends ritual offering to war dead on WW2 anniversary
japan
Abe sends ritual offering to war dead on WW2 anniversary
Vanguard seeks corporate climate change risk disclosure
Energy & Environment
Vanguard seeks corporate climate change risk disclosure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
August 15, 2017 / 6:39 AM / 2 hours ago

Amec Foster's proposed asset sale may help Wood Group deal approval: regulator

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Amec Foster Wheeler Plc's proposal to sell almost all of its upstream offshore oil and gas servicing assets may be adequate for regulatory approval of its merger with John Wood Group Plc, the UK's Competition And Markets Authority (CMA) said.

British oil and gas services company Amec Foster, which is being bought by Wood Group for 2.2 billion pounds ($2.8 billion), said earlier this month it was preparing its North Sea operations for sale, in response to the competition watchdog's concerns.

The market regulator said on Tuesday the divestiture, or a modified version of it, might be acceptable and that it would open a public consultation in due course. (bit.ly/2vE7JcA)

Wood Group said the companies are not required to complete the sale of the assets before completing the merger.

As a result, the company sees no change in the expected date of completion, and continues to expect the deal to close in the fourth quarter of this year, Wood Group said in a statement.

Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.