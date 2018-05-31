American Eagle Outfitters see record first quarter sales

(Reuters) - American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO.N) reported record-high first-quarter comparable sales on Thursday, helped again by strong demand for its Aerie line of lingerie. The Pittsburgh-based company’s comparable sales rose 9 percent, in the first quarter ended May 5, beating analysts’ average estimate of a 5.8 percent increase, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

FILE PHOTO - Jeans are seen for sale in an American Eagle Outfitters retail store in Manhattan, New York, U.S., May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

The company forecast earnings per share of 27 to 29 cents for the second quarter, higher than analyst estimates of 25 cents.

American Eagle’s Aerie brand of lingerie has experienced soaring popularity in recent years especially with young adults, and has been successful in taking market share away from other brands such Victoria’s Secret’s Pink.

“After starting a body positivity movement, Aerie is posting record growth rates and striking a real emotional connection with its expanding customer base,” the company’s CEO, Jay Schottenstein wrote in a statement.

The retailer’s jeans business and investment in e-commerce also contributed to its success in the first quarter, Schottenstein added.

“We are highly focused on our strategic plan, centered on expanding American Eagle, accelerating Aerie’s growth, elevating the customer experience and delivering strong financial returns.”

Net income rose to $39.9 million, or 22 cents per share, in the quarter, from $25.2 million, or 14 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose 8 percent to $823 million.

Shares were trading at around $22.76 in early trading, up slightly from $22.61 at Wednesday’s close.