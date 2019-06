FILE PHOTO: Jeans are seen for sale in an American Eagle Outfitters retail store in Manhattan, New York, U.S., May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

(Reuters) - American Eagle Outfitters Inc beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly same-store sales on Wednesday, helped by strong demand for its jeans and Aerie line of lingerie.

The company’s same-store sales rose 6% in the first quarter ended May 4, beating analysts’ average estimate of a 3.13% increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total net revenue rose to $886.3 million from $823 million.