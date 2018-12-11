American Eagle's holiday-quarter forecast disappoints; shares fall

Clothing is seen for sale in an American Eagle Outfitters retail store in Manhattan, New York, U.S., May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO.N) forecast a lower-than-expected profit for the holiday quarter, the busiest season for apparel retailers, sending its shares down as much as 5 percent in extended trading on Tuesday.

The Pittsburgh-based company forecast profit of 40 cents to 42 cents per share, well below analysts’ estimate of 46 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company also said that sales were expected to be in low-single digits.

A number of U.S. retailers have forecast disappointing holiday-quarter sales in recent weeks, suggesting that tariffs on imported goods, fickle consumer tastes and competition could hit their earnings this year.

American Eagle’s third-quarter same-store sales rose 8 percent, falling short of an 8.5 percent increase estimated by analysts due to lower demand for its flagship line of apparel.

Net income rose to $85.5 million, or 48 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Nov. 3 from $63.73 million, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose 4.5 percent to $1 billion.

Analysts had forecast a profit of 48 cents per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.