Exclusive: France's Engie eyes U.S. energy services firm Ameresco - sources

FILE PHOTO: The logo of French energy company Engie on an office building in La Defense business district in Courbevoie, near Paris, France, October 12, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

(Reuters) - French power utility Engie SA (ENGIE.PA) has approached Ameresco Inc (AMRC.N), a U.S. provider of energy efficiency solutions and developer of renewable energy plants, to express interest in acquiring it, according to people familiar with the matter.

The approach will test the appetite of Ameresco’s 72-year-old chairman and chief executive George Sakellaris to cash out. Sakellaris founded the Framingham, Massachusetts-based company in 2000 and remains its controlling shareholder.

The sources cautioned that there is no certainty that Engie’s interest will lead to deal negotiations and an agreement with Ameresco. They asked not to be identified because the matter is confidential.

Engie and Ameresco did not immediately respond to requests for comment.