MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s telecom regulator IFT said on Wednesday that it has fined billionaire Carlos Slim’s flagship company America Movil and its mobile service unit Telcel 96.8 million pesos ($5.4 million) in an antitrust case.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of America Movill is seen on a wall at the company's corporate offices in Mexico City, Mexico March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso