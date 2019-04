FILE PHOTO: The logo of America Movil is pictured on the wall of a reception area in the company's corporate offices in Mexico City, Mexico, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Telecommunications firm America Movil’s first quarter net profit is expected to grow 3.7 percent when the company posts results early next week, despite a drop in revenue, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

The company, which is controlled by the family of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, is forecast to report revenue falling 1.3 percent.

America Movil will report its results on April 29 after the market closes.