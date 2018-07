MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - America Movil, Latin America’s largest telecommunications firm by number of subscribers, reported second-quarter net profit of 818 million pesos ($41.2 million), down 94.3 percent from the same period last year.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of America Movill is seen on a wall at the company's corporate offices in Mexico City, Mexico March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso/File Photo

The company, which is controlled by the family of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, reported revenue of 257 billion pesos during the quarter.