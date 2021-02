FILE PHOTO: The logo of America Movill is seen on a wall at the company's corporate offices in Mexico City, Mexico March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s America Movil said on Wednesday that capital expenditure for 2021 was seen at $8 billion.

That figure included what the company planned to buy in 5G frequencies, a company executive said in a call following the fourth-quarter earnings on Tuesday.