MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - America Movil on Tuesday reported a second-quarter net profit of 14.07 billion pesos ($732.7 million), surging from 434.8 million pesos from the same period last year.

The company, which is controlled by the family of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, posted total revenue of 250.08 billion pesos in the quarter, down from 256.98 billion pesos a year earlier.