America Movil to launch new U.S. unit for business clients

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican telecommunications company America Movil, controlled by the family of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, is launching a U.S.-based unit that will offer information technology and communications to business customers, according to a source and a document on the company’s website.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of America Movill is seen on a wall at the company's corporate offices in Mexico City, Mexico March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

America Movil is rolling out Claro Enterprise Solutions and will integrate its existing Telmex USA subsidiary into Claro, according to the Telmex USA website.

Based in Florida, the new company will serve a range of businesses “from small companies to large multinationals,” the document says. The company plans to “rapidly expand its product portfolio” and will have locations across the United States, according to the document.

A spokesman for America Movil declined to comment. In the document, the company said the move expands its global footprint and commitment to innovation.

America Movil has built up a robust presence in the United States through TracFone, a mobile virtual network operator that rents capacity from other operators. The company had 23.1 million subscribers in the United States at the end of 2017, according to America Movil’s fourth quarter earnings report.