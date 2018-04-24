America Movil first-quarter profit dives on currency swings

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - America Movil, Mexico’s largest wireless carrier, said on Tuesday that its net profit fell nearly 50 percent in the first quarter, hurt by currency swings.

The telecommunications company, which is controlled by the family of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, posted a net profit of 18.087 billion pesos ($988 million), compared to 35.85 billion pesos in the same quarter a year earlier.

In a statement to the Mexican stock exchange, the company said its results were hampered by the appreciation of the peso against other currencies, explaining that revenues would have risen narrowly if not for foreign exchange fluctuations.

The company’s net profit fell short of analysts’ average estimate of 23.393 billion pesos, according to a Reuters poll. Revenue of 253.4 billion pesos also missed expectations.

Despite the financial slump, America Movil pointed to underlying strengths in its core business, saying it added 1.4 million lucrative post-paid subscribers during the quarter.

America Movil saw its strongest growth in Mexico, where mobile revenues were up 12.8 percent from the previous year.

The quarter marked the first time America Movil has been able to charge competitors interconnection fees in Mexico since the country’s landmark telecommunications reform forced the company to let rivals use its network in Mexico for free.

Mexico’s Supreme Court opened the door for America Movil to resume charging competitors in August, and telecommunications regulators set the fees in November, permitting the company to bill about a fourth of what its rivals can.

($1= 18.303 pesos on March 31)