MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - America Movil’s net profit rose to 20.1 billion pesos ($873.8 million) in the second quarter from 14.9 billion pesos in the same period last year, the Mexican telecoms company reported on Tuesday.

The company, which is controlled by the family of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, reported sales of 251.6 billion pesos.