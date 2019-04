MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - America Movil, the telecommunications giant of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, reported a first-quarter net profit of 19.44 billion pesos ($1 billion) on Monday, up 3.6 percent from the year-ago period and exceeding analysts’ expectations.

The company’s revenue dipped by 3.1 percent to 245.7 billion pesos, hampered the weakening of the Mexican peso against the dollar.