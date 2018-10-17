Mexico's America Movil says will increase shareholder returns

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican telecommunications giant America Movil (AMXL.MX) expects to increase its returns to shareholders when it meets its target for leverage, Chief Financial Officer Carlos Garcia Moreno said during a call with analysts on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of America Movil is pictured on the wall of a reception area in the company's corporate offices in Mexico City, Mexico, May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD

The company, which is controlled by the family of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, reported a net profit of 18.96 billion pesos ($1 billion) for the third quarter on Tuesday.