(Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc (AAL.O) on Monday said the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) approval of two Boeing (BA.N) MAX 8 aircraft is on hold due to the U.S. government shutdown.

The airline has already taken delivery of the two aircraft, but both planes are in Tulsa awaiting FAA approvals required for commercial operation.