American Airlines says government shutdown holds up FAA approval of aircraft

FILE PHOTO: An American Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane takes off from Los Angeles International airport (LAX) in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc (AAL.O) on Monday said the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) approval of two Boeing (BA.N) MAX 8 aircraft is on hold due to the U.S. government shutdown.

The airline has already taken delivery of the two aircraft, but both planes are in Tulsa awaiting FAA approvals required for commercial operation.

American said it did not see any impact from the delay on its flight schedule or customers.

A partial U.S. government shutdown over President Donald Trump’s demand for $5.7 billion to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border entered its 24th day on Monday.

Talks between Trump and congressional Democrats remained stalled even as some of his fellow Republicans called on the president to cut a deal, as tension mounted nationwide.

Shares of the planemaker were down nearly 1 percent at $349.65, while American Airlines fell 2.4 percent to $31.05 in morning trading.