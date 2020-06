FILE PHOTO: A member of a ground crew walks past American Airlines planes parked at the gate during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak at Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington, U.S., April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

(Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc (AAL.O) said on Tuesday it plans to offer 74.1 million shares of its common stock priced at $13.50 per share.

The company said it also plans to offer $1 billion of convertible notes due 2025 in public offerings. (reut.rs/3hS5Bpl)