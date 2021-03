FILE PHOTO: American Airlines passenger planes crowd a runway where they are parked due to flight reductions to slow the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa, Oklahoma, U.S. March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

(Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc upsized and priced a $10 billion bond and loan offering, supported by its AAdvantage loyalty program, the carrier said on Wednesday.

The offering consists of $6.5 billion of high-yield bonds and $3.5 billion of leveraged loans, American Airlines said.

The company said it plans to use part of the proceeds to repay government debt.