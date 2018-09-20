FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 20, 2018 / 8:46 PM / Updated 22 minutes ago

American Airlines hikes U.S. baggage fees by $5

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc (AAL.O) said on Thursday it would raise the fee for a first checked bag by $5 to $30 and the second bag to $40.

An American Airlines Airbus A321 plane takes off from Los Angeles International airport (LAX) in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The increase in the baggage fee will be effective for tickets bought beginning Sept. 21 for travel in the United States and other North America and Caribbean destinations, the airline said bit.ly/2PO42Ke.

Other U.S. airlines, including Delta Airlines Inc (DAL.N) and United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL.O), also announced a price hike recently.

The moves come at a time when Congress is considering whether to require the U.S. Transportation Department to assess if airline baggage and ticket change fees are “reasonable and proportional.”

Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

