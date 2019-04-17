U.S. authorities investigate American Airlines flight at JFK Airport

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said on Wednesday it is investigating an April 10 American Airlines flight at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport that struck an object on takeoff and landed safely about 30 minutes later.

The NTSB said the American Airlines Airbus A321, operating as American Airlines flight 300, experienced a roll during takeoff and hit a runway distance marker with the left wingtip. The Federal Aviation Administration is also investigating, a spokesman said.

American Airlines said in a statement that it is “fully cooperating” in the NTSB investigation and said that the Los Angeles-bound flight returned to JFK “after the aircraft struck an object upon departure.”

The flight, which took off at 8:40 p.m. EDT, landed safely at JFK at 9:09 p.m. EDT and taxied to the gate. There were 102 passengers and 8 crew members and no injuries were reported, the airline said.