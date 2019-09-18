American Airlines mechanic accused of sabotage denied bond, ordered detained

(Reuters) - A U.S. federal judge on Wednesday denied bond for a American Airlines mechanic charged with purposely damaging an aircraft in July and ordered he be detained, court papers showed.

Abdul-Majeed Marouf Ahmed Alani, whose mechanic certificate was stripped last week, is a risk of flight and a danger to the community, the court said.

Local media cited federal prosecutors as saying in court that a Islamic State group propaganda video showing graphic murders was discovered on Alani’s cellphone.

However, court papers on Wednesday did not show any change in the charge against Alani to suggest any link to terrorism.

“We are cooperating with federal authorities in this investigation. The safety of our customers and team members remains our top priority,” American Airlines said in a statement.

Alani is no longer an employee of American, the airline said.