FILE PHOTO: People walk past an American Airlines logo on a wall at John F. Kennedy (JFK) airport in in New York November 27, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

(Reuters) - American Airlines Co Group Inc said on Tuesday its first-quarter revenue per available seat mile would be below its previous forecast due to the groundings of Boeing 737 MAX planes and the U.S. government shutdown.

The airline said it now expects here the closely followed measure of airline performance to be flat to up 1 percent compared with the prior forecast of flat to 2 percent growth.