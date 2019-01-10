American Airlines cuts fourth-quarter estimate for revenue metric

FILE PHOTO: An American Airlines plane takes off from Los Angeles International airport (LAX) in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc (AAL.O) on Thursday cut its estimate for a closely watched revenue metric for the fourth quarter, raising concerns that travel demand in the U.S. may be taking a hit from slowing global growth and trade tensions.

Shares of the No. 1 airline fell 7 percent to $31 in trading before the bell.

The announcement comes a week after smaller rival Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N) also cut its quarterly unit revenue estimate due to lower-than-expected improvement in last-minute fares booked by travelers.

American said it now expects unit revenue, which compares sales to flight capacity, to increase about 1.5 percent in the quarter, compared with its earlier estimate of 1.5 percent to 3.5 percent rise. (bit.ly/2D1GRZi)

The airline also cut its full-year earnings per share expectation to a range of $4.40 to $4.60, from $4.50 to $5 earlier.

Analysts were expecting earnings of $4.62 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.