January 10, 2018 / 1:36 PM / Updated an hour ago

American Airlines raises fourth quarter forecast for key revenue metric

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - American Airlines Group (AAL.O) on Wednesday raised its forecast for total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) for the fourth quarter, citing improving yields and higher than expected domestic close-in bookings.

    The No.1 U.S. airline said it now expects the key revenue metric to increase about 5-6 percent in the quarter, compared with its prior guidance of 2.5-4.5 percent.[bit.ly/2qOfQEu]

    The company also said it now expects pre-tax margin, which excludes special items, to be between 6.5-7.0 percent for the quarter, up from its prior guidance of 4.5-6.5 percent.

    Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

