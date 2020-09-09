American Airlines says could seek larger Treasury loan, defer 737 MAX deliveries

FILE PHOTO: A member of a ground crew walks past American Airlines planes parked at the gate during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak at Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington, U.S., April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

CHICAGO (Reuters) - American Airlines (AAL.O) could seek a larger loan from the U.S. Treasury Department, its chief financial officer said on Wednesday, noting that some peers may not use their portion of $25 billion in loans set aside for airlines under the CARES Act.

Southwest Airlines (LUV.N) has already announced that they are not taking the government loan, CFO Derek Kerr said at a conference, noting that the company is also in talks with Boeing Co (BA.N) to potentially defer the delivery of 18 737 MAX jets.