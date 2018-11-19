American Airlines pilots ask carrier to start negotiations for a new contract

(Reuters) - American Airlines (AAL.O) pilots union on Monday urged the carrier to begin negotiations for a new labor contract in January to boost salaries that were last revised three years ago after the airline emerged from bankruptcy in 2013.
The No. 1 U.S. carrier signed a five-year contract with its pilots in early 2015, providing immediate pay raises of 23 percent and subsequent annual raises of three percent. (prn.to/2DwoNXO)
Allied Pilots Association (APA), representing 15,000 American Airlines pilots, said “it’s time” to move beyond the labor contract borne out of bankruptcy, as it pursues a revised agreement amid booming demand for air travel.
“With respectful communication and open dialogue, there is no reason why we cannot achieve a better contract,” APA President Captain Daniel Carey said in a statement.
“We fully intend to conclude these negotiations in months, not years.”
(This story corrects dateline to Nov 19 from Nov 20)
Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru